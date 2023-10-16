Police worried about social media political violence instigation

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned about the prevalence of hate speech and messages bordering on inciting political violence dominating social media platforms in the aftermath of the August 23 and 24 harmonised elections.

Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga said this recently while addressing participants to a four-day senior officers conference which is underway at the Police Golf Club in the capital.

“We remain alive to the fact that those who do not wish our country well are still pursuing the regime change agenda, so we remain vigilant as always,” he said, exhorting the law enforcement commanders to remain focused and ensure elements bent on derailing the country’s progress are dealt with decisively.

Matanga delivered his message at the same time Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe praised the Zimbabwean law enforcement agency for ensuring the period leading up to, during and after the elections was peaceful, much to the envy of law enforcement from some SADC countries.

“To this end, let us always stand ready to apprehend all those who flout the country’s laws without fear or favour,” said Matanga, adding that besides the favourite resource inadequacy songs by managers, there are other areas that need attention to ensure realisation of planned outcomes such as knowledge of content and inter-relationships among national, Ministerial and organisational strategic documents. Despite lowering the police crime suppression target from 3 to 7 percent, Matanga said the scourge had grown by 12 percent from 264 400 cases between January to August last year to 296 966 during the same period this year, requiring the girding of loins by the law enforcement agents.

“We are all aware that the scourge of drug and substance abuse is ravaging communities, mainly the youth who in some circumstances, end up committing serious crimes, besides themselves being a burden to society,” said Matanga. “Just recently in Harare Central Business District, we recorded crimes committed in the most gruesome manger suggesting that the perpetrators were either under the influence of drugs or some kind of mental derangement. This is an indictment to the future of the country, and we should take it upon ourselves to bring this menace to a stop.”

Matanga expressed concern that traffic management remained problematic especially in urban areas with accidents increasing by 15 percent during the period under review.

He said this called for redoubling of efforts by the police through operations such as the ongoing “Tame the Traffic Jungle” which is aided at curbing the carnage while restraining reckless behaviour as well as removing un-roadworthy vehicles from the country’s roads. — New Ziana.