Police warn motorists against using sirens, beacon lights 

Freeman Razemba

Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has warned members of the public against using any private motorcade with either beacon lights or sirens on the country’s roads.

According to the police, only the State Presidium is provided with motorised escorts or a State motorcade.

Police said the law will take its course without fear or favour for those found on its wrong side.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “The Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes to clarify the clear position on the use and provision of motorised escorts in the country. In terms of the country’s laws, only the State Presidium will be provided with motorised escorts or a State motorcade.

“In this regard, the public should take note that there is no law or provision which allows the Zimbabwe Republic Police to offer or provide motorised escorts for various requests such as weddings, church gatherings, birthday parties or other private functions.

“In the same vein, the public is accordingly informed that the law does not allow the use of any private or personal motorcade of any form on the country’s roads, whether with beacon lights or sounding any form of siren. The law will take its course without fear or favour.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reminds motorists that according to Statutory Instrument 129 of 2015 Road Traffic (Construction, Equipment and Use) Regulations, the use of blue lights or beacons is the preserve of the Zimbabwe Republic Police only.

“In this regard, any motorist found with a vehicle fitted with blue lights or beacons will be dealt with in line with the country’s laws. In the same vein, no private or company vehicle should be fitted with or painted in police colours,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has warned the public against driving vehicles with no registration plates.

“In terms of Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act Chapter 13:13, no vehicle, whether private or company-owned, should be driven on the country’s roads with no number plates. The Zimbabwe Republic Police will thus impound any vehicle moving on the roads with no plates. Government vehicles are not excluded from the number plates requirement.

“The Commissioner-General of Police has also directed Officer Commanding Police, Provinces and Districts to ensure that arrests are effected on kombi operators, their crews and touts who are openly moving with vehicles whilst the touts are precariously hanging on the back,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

He implored motorists to make sure they have proper headlights on their vehicles.

“In this regard, any vehicle driven on the roads while fitted with ballad or bar lights in clear contravention of the country’s laws and road safety requirements will be impounded and the owner or driver prosecuted.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges motorists to observe road rules and regulations to safeguard lives on the roads,” he said.