Police to be heavily deployed during Easter Holiday

Crime Reporter

Police officers will be heavily deployed countrywide targeting all those who violate traffic rules and regulations and curbing criminal activities during the Easter Holiday.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police will not hesitate to arrest anyone found on the wrong side of the law.

“As the nation commemorates the Easter Holiday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has intensified its operations against all forms of road traffic breaches and criminal activities, especially those that affect the economic and social well-being of the country, such as drug and substance abuse, murder, robbery and rape. Records have shown that speeding, human error, misjudgement, overloading and defective motor vehicles contribute to accidents.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police therefore urges drivers to be considerate on the roads and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol. Reckless driving conduct especially overtaking in situations which are not safe should be avoided. Motorists are implored not to exceed the loading capacity of vehicles when carrying goods and passengers. Above all, operators of passenger public service vehicles are advised to adhere to the dictates of their route permits and time tables and avoid being dragged into dangerous and reckless road races for passengers,” he said.

He urged motorists to cooperate with police officers when stopped at road blocks and check points in order to avoid inconveniences.

“Police would be checking for various traffic violations, stolen motor vehicles, smuggling of minerals, criminal movements, cattle rustlers and drug traffickers on all major highways and roads in the country. Police will impound all defective or un-roadworthy vehicles in order to safeguard lives.

“Members of the public are urged to avoid boarding Mshikashika or unregistered vehicles as they risk being mugged. Stakeholders such as the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe and Vehicle Examination Department will be working closely with the

Zimbabwe Republic Police to ensure that the holidays are accident- free through awareness campaigns and blitz on errant motorists. Let us all remember that road safety is a collective responsibility. Criminal elements often take advantage of holidays to intensify their criminal enterprises such as committing unlawful entry, theft and robbery,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.