Police thwart subversive attempt to announce outcome

Police Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyati addresses the media following the arrest of 41 suspects and recovery of ICT equipment intended to be used to illegally announce the 2023 harmonised election results at a press conference in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Nomxolisi Museta

Zimpapers Elections Desk

A SUBVERSIVE attempt by some Civic Society Organisations (CSOs) to illegally announce the results of the 2023 harmonised elections has been thwarted by police who on Wednesday night swooped on some properties in Harare, arrested 41 activists and recovered several communication gadgets.

Among those fingered in the scheme to illegally announce poll results are the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN), the shadowy Pachedu group and the Election Resource Centre (ERC).

Under the country’s Electoral Act, no one apart from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) can announce election results.

In a statement yesterday, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Naythi said a raid was conducted on Wednesday night at Holiday Inn Harare, Belgravia, Milton Park and at a property in the Grange area resulting in the arrest of the suspects.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is disturbed by subversive and criminal activities by certain individuals and civic organisations such as the Zimbabwe Election Support Network, Election Resource Centre and Team Pachedu, in relation to the ongoing electoral process in the country.

“This follows a tip-off received and subsequent raid by a Zimbabwe Republic Police crack team at Holiday Inn Hotel, Harare, number 44 Downie Avenue, Belgravia, number 27 Milton Park, Harare and number 501, The Grange, Harare.

“As a result, a total of 93 smart cellphones, 38 laptops, two (2) smart watches, two (2) modems, one (1) WIFI router, one (1) external hard drive, Nokia feature phone (kambudzi), one (1) printer, 1 X 24 port switch, various computer chargers, power back-up unit and headphones were recovered,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the equipment was being used to unlawfully tabulate election voting statistics and results from polling stations throughout the country.

“These figures were being supplied by some observers and political party agents. The co-ordinators of the information were stationed at Holiday Inn, Harare and were in the process of feeding information to a location in The Grange, Harare where the Presidential Election results were to be announced using the VPN System through the Apollo concept.

“The results were to be announced on 24th August 2023 as promised by Citizen Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa”.

Among arrested suspects are Ian Goredema (43), Ferdinard Chiwaridzo (37), Brigthon Takuberekera (30), Joseph Mareya (52), Mercy Majoni (42), Craig Mareya (20), Ashley Mapfumo (25), Elton Mavhusa (41), Yolanda Sarudzai Mavhusa (42), Thelma Matanangize (21), Benjamin Mukunga(50), Natasha Mataire (33), Thandeka Tatsvarei (28), Kimberly Nhidza (19), Succeed Musora (34), Christian Nyanzure (34), Kudzanai Marimba (31), Kudzai Chavhunduka (31), Natasha Nyatsanza (24), Jack Zaba (42), Mahlenkosi Mashingaidze (35), Faith Ndlovu (24), Winnie Mabhjeka (27), Lorraine Muchaiwa (32), Polite Magadza (28), Mukudzei Musindo (26), and Tariro Jingura (43).

The other activists arrested are Sinikiwe Kandororo (36), Winnie Muhonde (43), Tanatswa Takavarasha (27), Sandra Jambazi (25), Tadiwanashe Chiseko (24), Kudakwashe Musonza (19), Tapiwa Kapfunde (25), Shawn Saveri (21), Danai Chikoore (31), Tatenda Nyakatsapa, (35), Thabani Mpofu (28), Enistancia Ruvimbo Gwanyanya (34), Nobunkhosi Mutangadura (39) and Trevor Enesi, aged 28.

Zimbabweans went to vote on Wednesday in a largely peaceful environment. However, there are concerns about inflammatory statements that are being made by some opposition leaders, especially to reject the poll result if it does not go in their favour.