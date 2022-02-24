Police sub-aqua officer goes missing in Runde River

Faith Duri in Masvingo

A diver with the police sub-aqua unit is feared to have drowned in Runde River after disappearing in the deep waters this morning while looking for the body of a toddler who was among three people who drowned in the river on Monday.

The toddler was among three people who drowned after a Toyota vehicle carrying them was swept away while trying to cross a low-level bridge linking Chiredzi Town and Chilonga business centre.

The police sub-aqua unit was called to retrieve the bodies from the water but only recovered two at first.

A search for the remaining body was underway when the police diver went missing.

There are strong fears the diver might have drowned or was attacked by crocodiles after he failed to return to the surface more than four hours after going under the water.

The missing diver, according to sources, went into the water at around 11 am and had not resurfaced by lunchtime.

Runde is also heavily infested with crocodiles.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said he was still to get a report on the incident.

Many lives are lost through drowning every year, especially during the rainy season as people will be trying to cross the low-level bridge that connects Chilonga and Chiredzi Town.

This has heightened calls for Government to build an all-weather bridge across Runde River.