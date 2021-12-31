Police speak on New Year’s s celebrations

Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has urged the public to take note of the curfew order and that officers will be out in full force to arrest anyone found on the wrong side of the law ahead of the New Year’s celebrations.

Police also reiterated that that churches and other religious organisations’ traditional night vigils and crossover services have been banned.

Zimbabwe is under Level Two lockdown and the Government has revised curfew hours, which are now between 9 pm and 6 am.

Some churches have been advertising all-night prayer meetings, cross-over sermons and other activities to usher in 2022.

The police said such gatherings will be a violation of the curfew hours.

In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police will arrest those who violate the law.

“People know that we have a curfew running from 9 pm to 6 am which means no gathering is allowed after 9 pm. Police will therefore enforce the curfew order and anyone who violates it risks being arrested. There are no all-night prayers, all-night gatherings, crossover sermons that will be allowed this year,” he said.

He said as people celebrate during the festive season, they should not throw caution to the wind.

“People mustn’t get over-excited and the WHO has made it clear that they should not engage in activities that are super-spreaders of the pandemic. They must limit their travels and stay at home,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Meanwhile, police in Glen View have also warned residents in the area against violating the law.

“31st December of every year is known to be full of activities as people celebrate the coming of a new year. During this 2021/2022 cross-over evening all gatherings are not allowed. ZRP Glenview shall ensure criminal activities such as vehicle skidding/racing, blocking of roads, banging of bins, throwing of rubbish in roads, public drinking, unlawful fire cracking do not take place.

“Most of these celebrating activities have resulted in people being injured or killed and property being damaged. Covid19 virus is real and measures put in place ought to be adhered to. As ZRP Glenview we urge you all to abide by the law. ZRP Glen View shall be firm on the ground maintaining law and order,” police said in a statement.

Police said they will be out in full force enforcing the 7 pm closure of business and the 9 pm curfew.