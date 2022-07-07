Police shoot dead 4 robbers

Herald Reporter

Police yesterday killed four armed robbers in Gwanda during a shootout after the robbers resisted arrest, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said yesterday.

Asst Com Nyathi said more details will be released today, but the gang hijacked a car from a woman in the morning leading to a police pursuit.

“Yes I can confirm that four robbers were shot dead by officers today. We will give more details tomorrow. We are saying no to armed robbers.

“The robbers stole from a woman around 10 am, leading to police pursuit of the robbers. They were seen by police officers around 3pm and were pursued,” he said.

Asst Com Nyathi said the police saw that they were armed and that is when a shootout ensued leading to the death of the armed robbers.

Armed robberies are also on the rise, with robbers using guns and other weapons to seize huge amounts of cash from businesses and individuals.

The police have been pushing their own investigation and pursuit of robbers and while some robbers and gangs surrender when called upon to do so, others open fire in the hope of being able to escape. In those circumstances police are legally allowed to shoot back.