Police seize mayoral car from ex-Gweru mayor

The Toyota Prado that former Gweru mayor, Mr Josiah Makombe, was refusing to surrender.

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Police have seized a Toyota Prado from ex-mayor, Mr Josiah Makombe, after the council made a police report that he was refusing to surrender the vehicle.

Mr Makombe was recalled by MDC T president Mr Douglas Mwonzora late last year but has been holding on to the car arguing he had the right to purchase it.

Police have, however, moved in and seized the car.

Mr Makombe’s lawyers, Mabundu and Ndlovu Law chambers confirmed the development, saying their client will appear in court by way of summons.