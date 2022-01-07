Police reshuffle top brass

Freeman Razemba Crime Reporter

Police have reshuffled its top brass as part of its quest to improve service delivery and performance in line with Vision 2030.

Deputy Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba was reassigned from operations to administration while Deputy Comm-Gen Mind Elliot Ngirandi was moved from crime to human resources.

Deputy Comm-Gen Learn Ncube will now head operations from administration, while Deputy Comm-Gen Lorraine Chipato was moved to crime from human resources.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development.

“The ZRP advises the public that the Commissioner-General of Police Tandabantu Godwin Matanga has reassigned deputy commissioner generals in the police to new portfolios as listed.

“The re-assignment is part of the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Human Resource Policy of enhancing performance in the organisation, ensure versatility among the senior officers, tapping into the senior officers’ experience as well as expertise, job rotation and the need to meet new policing demands as the country gears for Vision 2030,” he said.

ZRP recently underwent a major transformation in 2018 as it adopted a new structure to win back public confidence.

In 2019, the Police Service Commission (PSC) then approved a new structure that abolished the rank of senior assistant commissioner and replaced it with that of Commissioner of Police.

The new rank of Commissioner of Police is different from the rank of commissioner that existed in the previous structure.

The ZRP rank hierarchy under the new structure started from constable to sergeant, sergeant-major, assistant inspector, inspector, chief inspector, superintendent, chief superintendent, assistant commissioner, Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner-General and then Commissioner-General.

In 2018, President Mnangagwa promoted three ZRP senior assistant commissioners to the rank of deputy commissioner-general in an ongoing restructuring exercise.

The three by then were Senior Assistant Commissioners Mind Elliot Ngirandi, Learn Ncube and Lorraine Chipato.

This brought the number of deputy commissioners-general, including Deputy Comm-Gen Stephen Mutamba to four.

The promotions came after the recent retirement from the force of three Deputy Commissioners-General Levie Sibanda, Innocent Matibiri and Josephine Shambare.

Several other senior officers were also promoted from the rank between chief superintendent and assistant commissioner.