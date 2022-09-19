Police releases names of Mhangura accident victims

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Police have released the names of three of the four people who perished in an accident that occurred near Lion’s Den, Saturday afternoon.

Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said three of the victims had been positively identified by their next of kin.

The other one is still to be identified.

“Three of the four victims have been identified by their relatives as follows; Mark Mumba (34) of Finland, Lion’s Den, Spencer Banda (23) of D-Troop, Chikuti, Lion’s Den and Clive Wilo (25) of Chikuti compound.

“The other victim, who is a male adult, is yet to be identified,” said Nyathi.

The four people, including the driver, were killed while fifteen others were injured when an overloaded Toyota Noah burst its left rear tyre, overturned, before rolling several times at the 2km peg along Lion’s Den-Mhangura road around midday on Saturday.

The vehicle had on board 19 occupants, who included players from Emily Park and Monrose farms in Mhangura’s Ward 5, travelling to Mtunzi in Ward 13 area for a social soccer match.

The driver and two passengers died on the spot while the other passenger died on the way to hospital.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF Makonde district coordinating committee chairman and Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister, Kindness Paradza together with Mhangura Legislator, Precious Chinhamo-Masango yesterday visited the accident victims at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where they are recuperating.

Deputy Minister Paradza purchased a collar-neck for one of the victims.

The deceased are expected to be buried today.