Police release names of Mazowe accident victims

Crime Reporter

Police have released the names of the five people who were killed in Mazowe when a Harare bound Toyota Hiace kombi with 17 passengers on board collided head-on with a truck that was carrying three passengers on Tuesday.

Thirteen other people were injured in the accident.

The victims who were identified by their next of kin are Ruth Chakukura (70), Wankisi Kipani (54) of Unit L, Chitungwiza, Lonely Larfield Mbeve (24) of Honde Village, Anastance Jackson (3) and Anopaishe Jackson (3) of Plot 12 Mt Pannis, Centenary.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “Two injured victims were transferred from Concession Hospital to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals while four were transferred to Bindura Provincial Hospital. Two injured victims were treated and discharged at Concession Hospital.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police continues to implore drivers to be responsible on the roads.”