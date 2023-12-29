Police release names of Harare-Mutare road accident victims

Andrew Muvishi

Mash East Correspondent

Police have released the names of four of the five people who died on Wednesday morning when a Blue Horizon bus, haulage truck and Mercedes Benz collided along the Harare-Mutare road.The bus, which was travelling towards Marondera collided with a haulage truck and a Mercedes Benz going the opposite direction.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said four of the five victims have since been identified by their next of kin.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police releases the names of four of the five victims who were identified by their next of kin,” he said.

“The victims are Kunaishe Madyira (7) a female juvenile of Glendale, Mazowe, Dudzai Teta (49), a male adult of Hama street, Dzivarasekwa Harare, Sandukai Kamuriwo (50), a male adult of Dzivarasekwa 3 Harare and Rudo Chinyakobvu (60), a female adult of Chitoro street, Budiriro2, Harare. The other victim, a male adult is yet to be identified by the next of kin.”

Meanwhile, the Government has granted state-assisted burial to the victims.