Police recruits granted bail

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi has granted $100 bail each to 19 police recruits who were arrested for public violence last weekend.

The magistrate said the investigating officer failed to prove the circumstances of the arrest of the accused.

He further submitted that there is no evidence whether the accused were arrested at the crime scene.

Prosecuting, Mr Zebedia Bofu had opposed bail on the grounds that they have overwhelming evidence against the accused persons.

Mr Bofu further submitted that the seriousness of the offence might induce the accused persons to flee since they are likely to get a custodial sentence.

The defence highlighted that the seriousness of an offence is not reasonable grounds on which the accused should be denied bail.

Tadiwanashe Machopa (21), Nthandoyenkosi Nyathi (21), Tinotenda Chakanyuka (23), Brian Makiwa (24), Benjamin Panashe Musina (23), Tanaka Emmanuel Chivige (24), Anesu Marufu (23), Delight Dube (23), Tatenda Chidakwa (23), Nqoba Mahlangu (22), Tinotenda Marimo (22), Milton Mashave (23), Tanaka Keith Kaseke , Blessing Gondongwe (24), Kudakwashe Makuvaze (22), Fortune Irvine Madzinganyama (24), Takunda Chibwana (24), Anymore Ndlovu (24) and Pajeal Balance (23) are facing public violence charges.

The State highlighted that the accused persons are Zimbabwe Republic Police recruits stationed at ZRP Mukushi Academy .

It is alleged that these police recruits were armed with sticks and other unknown objects and engaged in acts of public violence where they assaulted members of the public.

The court heard that this act was a revenge to an assault which had been perpetrated upon Nyathi, Kaseke and Ndlovu by an unknown person in the afternoon at Copacabana Bus Terminus Harare.

Some of the assaulted members of the public sustained injuries.