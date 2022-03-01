Police recover 6,8kg of dagga in Zupco bus

Andrew Muvishi Mashonaland East Correspondent

Police in Mashonaland East province have recovered 6,8kg of dagga from a Zupco bus travelling along the Harare-Nyamapanda highway

Mashonaland East police spokesperson Inspector confirmed the incident.

Insp Chazovachii said February 27, at around 7.40am police mounted a road block along the road after receiving a tipoff that someone in the bus was in possession of a 50 kg sack containing the dagga.

He said 28 passengers were on board and upon reaching the road block, a search was conducted and police recovered a sack containing prepared dagga which was packed in the rear right side boot of the bus.

All the passengers in the bus disowned the sack and the conductor was arrested. He is assisting police with investigations.