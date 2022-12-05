Police probe ZB Bank Vic Falls robbery

Crime Reporter

SEVERAL bank employees have been questioned by the police following a theft when a lone armed robber pounced on ZB Bank branch in Victoria Falls last week, entering the banking hall a few minutes before closing time and waiting for other clients to leave before pointing a gun at staff.

The yet-to-be-identified suspect was wearing a hat and mask and pretended to be seeking a loan from the branch.

Sources yesterday said investigations were still in progress and the bank staff were assisting the police.

Police are now in possession of the CCTV footage which captured all the events during the robbery.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the public would be advised on any progress concerning the case.

Last week, police confirmed the armed robbery which took place on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the unknown suspect went away with US$12 000 instead of the US$100 000 as initially stated.

The suspect, who was dressed in a black and white T-shirt, grey trousers, black hat and a black mask entered the banking hall disguised as a genuine customer.

He reportedly approached Ms Caroline Dube, a bank teller and enquired about the requirements for one to apply for a loan.

The robber, who was the last customer in the bank, moved towards the exit door around 3:55pm and Mr Lasho Ndlovu, a security guard from Peace Security Company, was following behind him so that he could close the door after this last customer’s exit since the bank was closing for the day.

Suddenly, the robber turned back and pointed a firearm at Mr Ndlovu before ordering everyone to remain still.

It is alleged that the suspect then ordered two bank tellers Ms Scholastic Mazinyani and Ms Siphiweyinkosi Mpofu to surrender all the cash in their tills.

The two surrendered the cash and the robber packed it in a satchel.

He then demanded keys to the back exit door from branch supervisor Mr Tinashe Shayamano.

Police were told that the suspect walked out of the bank through the exit door and walked westwards and started to run.

All the events were captured on closed-circuit television.

Police attended the scene after a report was made.

Police are also investigating another robbery where a suspect used the same modus operandi to walk into Glow Petroleum service station and threatened fuel attendants with a gun and went away with about US$50.