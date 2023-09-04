Police probe serial killers reports in city

Freeman Razemba Crime Reporter

Police have said they will an issue a comprehensive statement following alleged reports of ritual murder cases in the CBD.

This comes amid reports that five homeless people have been killed in suspected ritual purposes in one week.

In a statement national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged the public not to panic.

“The ZRP has taken note of social media postings on alleged or perceived ritual murders in Harare CBD.

“The Police advises the public and the media that an official Police statement will be issued on September 5 2023 to set the record straight.

” Meanwhile, the public is urged not panic or take heed of unsubstantiated social media posts,” he said.

The development comes after five homeless people have been murdered in unclear circumstances in and around the city.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in the cases.