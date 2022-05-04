Police probe Mutare accident which left 4 dead

A crowd surrounds the police details on the scene of the accident

Crime Reporter

Four people died while eight others were injured when a Toyota Hiace commuter omnibus burst its left tyre and overturned after passing through a police checkpoint while speeding along Vumba- Mutare Road this morning in Mutare.

Police have since launched investigations to ascertain what transpired.

According to police the kombi which was speeding burst its left tyre at the roadblock before overturning near the CMED Depot around 7am.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating the circumstances in which a speeding Toyota Hiace Kombi went through a Police checkpoint along Vumba-Mutare Road. The vehicle had a left tyre burst after the roadblock and it overturned before landing on a precast at CMED Mutare Depot this morning at 7am.

“As a result, four people died while eight others were injured. The Police are now conducting investigations to establish what actually transpired in this sad and unfortunate incident,” he said.