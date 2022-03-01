Police probe mine violence

Crime Reporter

The body of an unknown man believed to have been part of a 20-men gang that was involved in a shootout with a security guard after raiding a mine in Shamva has been found with a gunshot wound at the back.

The incident occurred at Forbes Mine early Monday morning following an exchange of gunfire.

Police also discovered a sack of stolen gold ore near the body.

Investigations revealed that about 20 unknown men believed to be illegal gold panners raided the mine to steal gold ore and were confronted by the security guard at around 2am.

Following the gunshots, the security guard later ran away and alerted some mine employees for assistance.

A report was made to the police who attended the scene and discovered the body which has been taken to a local hospital mortuary for post mortem.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating an armed robbery incident at Forbes 38 Gold Mine, Shamva on February 28, 2022 at about 0200 hours and the discovery of a body of a male adult near the mine.

“About 20 unknown suspects armed with unidentified rifles stormed the mine and exchanged gunfire with a security guard. The guard later ran away from the mine and alerted some mine workers before they retreated to a nearby mountain.

“A body of a male adult with a gunshot wound on the back was discovered about 1.5km away from the scene with a sack of stolen gold ore near the body,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said investigations are still in progress and they have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in the shootout.

Police in Mt Darwin has also arrested Misheck Matanga (34) and Tafadzwa Kaleso (23) in connection with cases of violence that occurred at Rand 3 Mine in Mukaradzi area.

“The duo allegedly declared ownership of the mine before setting on fire a makeshift hut and attacking a security guard with an iron bar. Various valuable items which include cash, clothes, blankets, solar panels and jackhammers were destroyed by the inferno,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

On Sunday, police recorded 126 arrests under the ongoing operation, ‘Chikorokoza Ngachipere/ Isitsheketsha Kasiphele/No to Machete Gangs.

The cumulative number of arrests since January now stands at 9 694.