Police probe MDC activists’ case

Herald Correspondent

Harare West legislator Joana Mamombe and two other MDC-Alliance activists, who reportedly went missing on Wednesday after a flash demonstration in Warren Park, Harare were on Thursday night found in Bindura and investigations are underway.

Mamombe (27), Netsai Marova (25) and Cecilia Chimbiru (33) were found at Muchapondwa Business Centre, 30km from Bindura along the Harare-Domboshawa Road.

The area is also known as kwaSupa.

Government said police will investigate the case to establish the truth and that anyone found on the wrong side of the law will be arrested.

In a statement, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana urged people to cooperate with investigators.

“Investigations are currently underway to establish what transpired to the three women from the time they left the demonstration up to the point when they were reportedly picked up at Muchapondwa Business Centre.

“Government will uphold the law and constitutional safeguards contained therein and if any law has been broken, the law will be enforced.

“We are calling on the three citizens to work with the law enforcement agents in order to bring the truth to light and we are appealing to anyone with information concerning this case to make a report with the police,” said Mr Mangwana.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the three were receiving treatment at a medical facility in Harare.

“Police are conducting investigations to establish what transpired on May 13, 2020 after the flash demonstration in Warren Park 1, Harare had been dispersed.

“It is only after full scale investigations that police will be in a position to pin point what actually happened between May 13 and May 15 2020. This includes the movement of demonstrators, their associates and subsequent location of the trio at Muchapondwa Business Centre,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

He reminded the nation that abuse of social media is a serious offence and those caught on the wrong side of the law will be prosecuted.

“Meanwhile, police are concerned with the abuse of social media platforms by some members of the public. Some are even using cellphone lines registered in fictitious names to abuse state officials among other criminal acts.

“Members of the public are warned against the practice and offenders will certainly be brought to book,” he said.

Government said information gathered shows the case emanated from a demonstration that was staged in Warren Park.

“The three were part of a group of MDC youths that defied the lockdown laws in the country and took part in an illegal demonstration in Warren Park. While police were looking for them, social media chatter indicating the three had disappeared was observed. Measures were put in place to locate them. On the night of the 14th, the police were informed that the three suspects had been located at Muchapondwa Business Centre in Bindura,” reads the statement.