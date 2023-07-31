Police probe death of eight people in separate fire incidents countrywide

Crime Reporter

Police have launched investigations into the death of eight people, including four children, and 10 houses burnt down in separate fire incidents that were recorded countrywide over the weekend.

Police have however, ruled out that some of these cases were not linked to any politically-related violence.

The fire incidents were recorded in Mutare, Muzarabani, Harare, Mazowe and Shurugwi. Some of the suspects linked to these cases have been arrested while others are still at large.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were in progress.

In one of the incidents, police are investigating the death of four family members-Tonderai Muchimwe (43), Ashton Mundoko (12), Quinton Mundoko (7) and Tamari Mundoko (5) and the injury of a female juvenile, Takunda Mundoko (14), in a fire incident which occurred at Mafararikwa

Village in Marange on July 29, at about 4am.

Asst Comm Nyathi said on the same day, at around midnight, Tonderai Muchimwe broke into a room in which his niece, Violet Muchimwe (35) and her four children, Takunda Mundoko, Ashton Mundoko, Quinton Mundoko and Tamari Mundoko, were sleeping.

Tonderai Muchimwe, who was armed with a knife demanded to be intimate with his niece, leading to a scuffle. Violet Muchimwe fled leaving her children behind.

“Tonderai Muchimwe sprinkled petrol in the house and set the house on fire. As a result, Muchimwe, Ashton Mundoko, Quinton Mundoko and Tamari Mundoko were burnt beyond recognition while Takunda Mundoko sustained burns all over the body after escaping out of the room through the window,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

In a related incident, the ZRP is also investigating circumstances surrounding the death of Emily Kamugiya (65), Letina Chimuka (70) and Maxwell Josi (12) after the thatched bedroom they were sleeping in was set on fire by an unknown suspect on July 30 at Chitimbe Village in Muzarabani.

Police have since established that Chimuka was staying with the other victims after being chased away by her son from St Albert’s area on allegations of witchcraft in which she was said to be causing the illness of her grandchild.

“Investigations conducted by the police so far have not linked the two fire incidents to political violence,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Police in Harare are also investigating a fire incident in which a house along Abel Road, Greendale caught fire resulting with an 81-year-old woman being burnt beyond recognition on July 28.

The cause of fire is not yet known.

Meanwhile, police have reiterated that investigations are still in progress in relation to one, Brighton Mazhindu’s report at St Mary’s Police Station in Harare and another report by Leonard Kasanhai of Musonza Village A, Chiweshe over malicious damage to property by suspects who are yet to be identified.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police also confirms six reports from Hanke area, Tongogara in Shurugwi where complainants, with some not inclined towards any political party, had their 10 houses burnt on July 29, during the night.

“The ZRP has so far arrested Edson Madhuveko and Edwin Madhuveko in connection with this case. The two suspects were seen running away from the burnt huts scene,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.