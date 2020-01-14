Police probe Chegutu murders

Herald Reporter

Police have launched investigations into cases in which an 80-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were raped and brutally murdered, while three other girls were raped and seriously injured by unknown assailants at Ameva Farm in Chegutu last week.

The three girls are reported to be in a critical condition and battling for their lives at Chegutu District Hospital.

Police are also investigating a shooting incident which occurred at Good Hope, which is part of Brompton Mine in Kadoma, where a man was shot and killed by security guards.

In a statement on Friday last week, deputy national police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Blessmore Chishaka said they were appealing for information that might lead to the arrest of suspects.

“Anyone with information may report to any nearest police station, telephone numbers 0242-703631/748836 or ZRP WhatsApp platform 0712 800 197.”

Meanwhile, on January 7 in Kadoma, Kudakwashe Hoko (28), who was in the company of Kingstone Lupoko (30), Tembelani Ndlovu (28), Kudakwashe Gwanda (27), Brian Mateuro(24) and Colleen Demo(28), was shot and killed by security guards at Good Hope.

Three security guards Lyton Takunda Marozva (30), Constantine Makore (37) and Onward Zinzombe (36) were deployed to the mine armed with a shotgun and a revolver.

It is alleged that at around 9pm, Hoko and his friends tried to breach security barriers, resulting in the security guards firing warning shots. There was a tussle between the illegal gold miners and the security guards, which resulted in Hoko being fatally shot in the chest at close range.

He died on the spot.

His companions tried to disarm Marozva, and in the process Lupoko was shot once on the left knee. The security guards arrested Hoko’s companions.

Battlefields Police Station attended the scene in the company of Police Reaction Group, Kadoma CID and Kadoma Canine Section.