Police on high alert for illegal protests

Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police said yesterday its officers are fully deployed countrywide and remain on high alert to deal decisively with any unruly elements bent on causing disturbances in the country.

Members of the public were urged to feel free to conduct their day-to-day businesses in the post-election period.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said officers were on motorised and foot patrols in central business districts, residential, industrial and other areas to maintain law and order.

“We would want to continue urging members of the public to remain peaceful in view of threats that are being issued by some rogue elements who want to cause disturbances. We will continue maintaining police presence, not only in Harare but countrywide,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the public should report criminal acts to the National Complaints Desk on number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp number 0712 800 197.

On Tuesday, Asst Comm Nyathi said police were happy with the cooperation they were receiving from the public in terms of maintenance of law and order.

Police warned some politicians who are sending false information locally and internationally about the security situation in the country, saying they risked being arrested and prosecuted.

Authorities had also taken note of some offensive messages being circulated on social media platforms openly agitating for violence and illegal gatherings, especially in Harare and Bulawayo.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged the public to be wary of such unruly elements who wanted to loot shops and destroy property.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns the public against engaging in any form of unlawful gathering in any part of the country,” he said.

“The police have taken note of offensive messages circulating on social media platforms openly agitating for violence and illegal gatherings, especially in Harare and Bulawayo.

“The public is accordingly advised to ignore these messages. Some of the messages are being circulated by elements who are not resident in the country and taking this advantage.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is on full alert and will deal decisively with unruly elements bent on disturbing the current peaceful environment obtaining in the country.

“The public should be careful against being used as a conduit to loot shops and destroy property through unlawful gatherings.

“The police strongly warn politicians who are sending false information locally and internationally about the security situation in the country that they risk being arrested.”

Asst Comm Nyathi implored the public to report to the police, anyone circulating false messages to the public for swift action to be taken.

This week, police launched a manhunt for two suspects, believed to be CCC members, who are part of a group of political activists who are mobilising people to stage demonstrations under the guise of voter verification.

Investigations conducted by CID Law and Order section have led to the identification of the two suspects as Hamy Madzingira and Lovemore Makuwerere whose whereabouts are still not known.