Police officer, 3 accomplices up for stealing electricity cables

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A MHANGURA-based police officer and three accomplices were last week arrested while stripping electricity copper armoured cables they had stolen from Gudubu Village 5 in Mhangura constituency.

The police officer, Medicine Madzivo, Frederick Machote (23), Sanuete Makanyera (41) all from Mhangura town and James Marangana (26) of Gudubu Village 10 are in police custody waiting to appear in court.

According to sources, the four were nabbed at the former Mhangura Copper Mines’ slime dumps stripping the copper cables with an intention to transport them to a buyer.