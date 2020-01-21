Police name bus crash victims

Intertoll workers clear the accident scene where a General Bande bus and a haulage truck collided along the Mutare-Harare Road on Saturday

Crime Reporter

POLICE have released names of 12 of the 16 people killed in the Odzi bus accident on Saturday.

Three bodies are yet to be identified, while the name of the 16th victim has been withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

Fourteen people died on the spot when a General Bande bus collided with a haulage truck along the Harare-Mutare highway, while two more died on admission to hospital.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the deceased as Aaron Siyahama (age not given), Shanel Dumbura (5), bus conductor Milton Mayaveni (43), Cecil Vhumbunu (54), Irvine Marware (33), Francis Musonza (47), Jane Chikukwa (65), Tanatswa Foroma (21), Zoey Nyanyiwa (19), Sabie Mukweza (74), the bus driver Emmanuel Munhuwenyu (age not given) and Tawana Sigauke (5).

“The name of one victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. The bodies of two female adults and one male adult are yet to be identified. We are appealing to members of the public to assist in identifying the bodies at Mutare Provincial Hospital mortuary,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, the Passenger Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has expressed concern over the increase in the number of fatal accidents.

In a statement yesterday, PAZ president Mr Tafadzwa Goliati attributed most accidents to speeding.

“We urge Government and the relevant authorities to put in place speed limiters to curb road carnage. In Rwanda, they are using speed limiters to reduce accidents. Zimbabwe can also learn from them,” he said.