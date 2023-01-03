Police nab 6 over robbery

Insp Mahoko said the arrested suspects are Ali Awali Ali (33) of Amaveni, Kwekwe; Daniel Mubaiwa (43) of Denda Village, Chief Nyamaropa in Mt Darwin; Tafadzwa Chitsiga (24) of Hatcliffe, Harare; Gilbert Madhami (27) of Glen Norah C, Harare; Enerst Taruvinga (31) of Budiriro 2, Harare and Godknows Bushu (42) of Mbare, Harare.

Midlands Bureau

Six men who broke into a house in Chicago, Kwekwe and stole five guns and ammunition among other valuables belonging to a local businessman have been arrested.

All the guns, ammunition, smart phones and jewellery were recovered a day later.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“The suspects broke into the premises on December 30 and were arrested the following day,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the arrested suspects are Ali Awali Ali (33) of Amaveni, Kwekwe; Daniel Mubaiwa (43) of Denda Village, Chief Nyamaropa in Mt Darwin; Tafadzwa Chitsiga (24) of Hatcliffe, Harare; Gilbert Madhami (27) of Glen Norah C, Harare; Enerst Taruvinga (31) of Budiriro 2, Harare and Godknows Bushu (42) of Mbare, Harare.

“The complainant, a businessman, was away on holiday with his family when the thieves broke into his house,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said on December 30, the complainant’s worker heard movements within the premises and switched on the lights thinking that his employer had returned.

He said the suspects panicked and ran out of the yard.

“The employer and the police were immediately informed and investigations began in earnest, starting with police visiting the scene of crime. The police discovered the main gate and the doors to the house were forced open,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said all the rooms were ransacked and in the main bedroom, they opened the gun cabinet and stole the guns and ammunition.

He said two boxes full of jewellery were also stolen and police established that the suspects first disconnected the CCTV cameras.

“Information was gathered leading to the arrest of Ali and Mubaiwa in Amaveni, Kwekwe. They led police detectives to the recovery of some of the stolen items,” said Insp Mahoko.

Kwekwe and Harare police officers teamed up in tracking down the remaining suspects.