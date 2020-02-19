Police nab 3 164 illegal miners

Victor Maphosa Herald Correspondent

|The total number of arrests for illegal mining and vending across Zimbabwe has risen to 3 164, following recent arrests made at Makosa, Christon Bank and Colleen Bawn in Gwanda.

Police arrested 170 illegal miners in the latest raids, most of them in the Mazowe Valley and another 19 in Colleen Bawn and seized equipment.

Recently, Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe had promised to end illegal mining, which is also causing land degradation in Christon Bank and damaging the Mbuya Nehanda shrine.

“On February 16, police in Makosa arrested 170 suspects for prospecting for gold without licences and illegal vending. 132 were sent to court and 38 paid fines.

“On Wednesday last week, ZRP Collen Bawn arrested 19 suspected illegal gold panners at Mahuba Farm while they were drinking liquor at an unlicensed premises.

“Five metal detectors and some liquor were recovered in the process,” said National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

“Police also conducted a raid at Mazowe Valley targeting illegal miners.

“To date, 3 164 people have been arrested countrywide in the operation ‘Chikorokoza Ngachipere and No to machete wielding gangs’.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said the operation is ongoing until the illegal activities end.