Police, Medicines Control Authority blitz on unregistered, expired drugs in Mash West

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Drugs and Narcotics Division has carried out a blitz in Karoi, Mashonaland West Province.

The blitz was conducted yesterday where authorities swooped on several people selling unregistered medicines, expired drugs, and even registered medicines being sold unlawfully.

Skin lightening creams and other body-altering products were also recovered.

In a statement, MCAZ director general Mr Richard Rukwata said the unlicensed medicines where being sold in public spaces and in unauthorised places with suspects now in police custody.

“These medicines were being sold from flea markets, car boot sales among other unauthorised places. All the medicines were also being handled by unlicensed individuals,” he said.

“As a result of our joint efforts, suspects were apprehended and handed over to the prosecuting authorities, and all recovered medicines were confiscated.”