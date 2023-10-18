Police issue amnesty on illegal fire arms

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Police in the Midlands province have offered a blanket amnesty of up to 25 October for those in possession of illegal and undocumented firearms to surrender them without questions or arrest.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the amnesty was being observed in line with Sadc security protocols.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police Midlands Province is announcing what is termed as a firearms amnesty period to run from 13 to 25 October, 2023. This is a period where all persons who have firearms, ammunition and other related matters without licenses or certificates are allowed to surrender them to the police without being charged for illegal possession,” said Insp Mahoko.

He added that the amnesty period will be observed in the whole country and the Sadc region in line with its security protocols on control of firearms.

The police spokesperson said those surrendering the firearms will be issued with certificates.

“Persons surrendering their firearms will be issued with what is called a safe custody receipt/issue voucher as proof that they have surrendered,” he said.