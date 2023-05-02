Police hunt for US$99 000 robbery suspect

Crime Reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for a 47-year-old armed robbery suspect believed to be part of a gang that robbed ZX Fuels in New Ardbennie in Harare of US$99 000 last month.

The suspect has been identified as David Majagada.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the whereabouts of the suspect were still not known

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of David Majagada aged 47 who is being sought in connection with a case of robbery which occurred on April 10, 2023 at ZX Fuels, New Ardbennie, Harare, where US$99 000 cash was stolen.

“Anyone with information to contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or PGHQ WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.