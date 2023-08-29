Police hunt for two suspects organising insurgency

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “The ZRP advises Hamy Madzingira of Sunningdale suburb, Harare and Lovemore Makuwerere of Western Triangle, Highfield, Harare to report to CID Law and Order, Harare, with immediate effect.

Freeman Razemba-Crime Reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for two suspects, believed to be CCC members, who are part of a group of political activists who are mobilising people to stage demonstrations under the guise of voter verification.

According to police, the rogue elements are openly inciting violence and issuing threats aimed at causing alarm and despondency in the country.

The Herald understands that investigations conducted by CID Law and Order section have led to the identification of the two suspects as Hamy Madzingira and Lovemore Makuwerere.

The two have gone into hiding and police are keen to question them.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “The ZRP advises Hamy Madzingira of Sunningdale suburb, Harare and Lovemore Makuwerere of Western Triangle, Highfield, Harare to report to CID Law and Order, Harare, with immediate effect.

“This is in relation to ongoing criminal investigations,” he said.

On Sunday, Asst Comm Nyathi said police would not hesitate to arrest any criminal elements bent on destabilising the country after last week’s elections.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is fully aware of attempts by some political activists to mobilise groups of people to move in small numbers and come to Harare for purported briefing and popcorn demonstrations under the guise of citizen voter audit or verification.

“This has even been given credence by some social media posts obtained by the police where some individuals and groups are openly inciting violence and issuing threats aimed at causing alarm and despondency among Zimbabweans.

He said the public should report criminal acts to the National Complaints Desk on number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp number 0712 800 197.