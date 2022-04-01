Police hunt for murder suspect

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

POLICE have launched a manhunt for a Mhondoro man who is suspected of killing his wife of less than two weeks.

The couple started staying together during the beginning of March before they had a misunderstanding on March 13, with the husband, Simon Jackson (45) accusing Tsitsi Socha of infidelity leading to her mysterious disappearance.

Her body was found on March 26 in a state of decomposition.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the murder case adding that a manhunt had been launched to apprehend Jackson of Zvamano Village, Chief Nherera under Chegutu district.

She said Jackson only filed a missing person’s report on March 17 after being asked to do so by the deceased’s sisters Susan and Tarisai Socha from the same village.

He is alleged to have avoided informing the police.

His brother, Edison Makaure (48) from the same village on March 20 discovered that Jackson was missing and filled a report at Mubaira police station.

Makaure discovered the body in a 50-centimetre shallow grave on March 26 which was positively identified by her two sisters through the clothes she was wearing.