Police hunt for CSC cattle thief

Crime Reporter

Police have recovered seven of the 95 cattle worth US$60 000 that were last year stolen at CSC Dubani Ranch in Colleen Bawn, Matabeleland South as they launch a manhunt for the suspect involved in the case.

The cattle comprising of 45 cows, 35 heifers and 15 steers, all branded “T1 R1 K3”, went missing between April 28 and November 21 last year. The suspect has been identified as Brighton Siziba who has since gone into hiding after police recovered the seven cattle worth US$4 200 at his home in Tibeli area in Guyu.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the recovering of the cattle and said the others had not yet been recovered.

“Police in Matabeleland South are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Brighton Siziba of Tibeli area, Guyu in connection with a case of stock theft which occurred between April 28, 2021 and November 21, 2021 at CSC Dubani ranch, Colleen Bawn where 95 cattle valued at US$60 000 were stolen.

“On January 7, 2022, during a follow up of the case, police recovered seven branded cattle from the suspect’s kraal, all valued at US$4 200. The cattle were positively identified by the complainant and the suspect fled from the scene,” he said.

Stock theft activities have been on the increase countrywide resulting with police launching a crackdown to curb such activities.

In July last year, police in Chikombedzi, Chiredzi, arrested a man for allegedly stealing 12 cattle.