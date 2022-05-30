Police hunt for armed robbers

Crime Reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for robbers who are terrorising people countrywide as well as the six-armed robbers who attacked two security guards last week at a company premise in Newlands and got away with over US$22 700 cash.

The Newlands robbery incident occurred last Tuesday and no arrests have been made.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were also looking for other criminals involved in a spate of armed robberies countrywide.

“The ZRP is still investigating a robbery case which occurred on May 24, 2022, at a company premise in Newlands, Harare. Six unknown male adults armed with three unidentified pistols and a pick attacked two security guards who were on duty before breaking into the company’s offices and stole US$22 712 from the safe,” he said.

In a related case of robbery, on May 25, 2022, around midnight, another five robbers who were armed with two unidentified pistols, a four-pound hammer, an iron bar as well as a bolt cutter pounced at Diamond Cement in Ardbenie in Harare where they attacked a security guard who was on duty at the company premises along with three other employees.

The robbers stole US$2 000 cash before they disappeared.

The robbery case comes after police in Mutoko, on May 24, recorded another robbery case where four robbers who were armed with two pistols, a machete, and an axe, attacked a local businessman and his family in Mutoko medium density.

The robbers stole US$2 150 cash, three cellphones, 45 litres of diesel, groceries, and an Isuzu KB 300 vehicle, all valued at US$10 476.

Police later reacted swiftly and mounted a roadblock along Janhi Road, where they intercepted the stolen vehicle. However, the suspects sped through the barrier resulting in a chase with the police.

On noticing that police were in pursuit, the suspects dumped the car and disappeared into the darkness.

Police recovered property worth US$8 076, and investigations are underway.