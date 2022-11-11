Police, family search for missing Chitungwiza girl (13)

A 13-year-old Chitungwiza girl has gone missing in unclear circumstances and her whereabouts are still not known.

The girl, Precious Hwende of house number 5416B Unit O, Seke went missing on November 2.

Her family and police are now looking for her.

She left home to play with her friends but never returned home.

Precious recently wrote her Grade 7 examination.

In an interview, her mother Mrs Yemurai Marwiro said Precious is a disciplined girl who would never leave home without announcing.

“On that day, I came back from the market where I sell some wares and found her home at around 2pm. A few minutes later, I took a nap. When I woke up, she was nowhere to be found,” she said.

She said she searched for her but to no avail.

Mrs Marwiro said she contacted other relatives and friends but still could not locate her daughter.

A visit was also made to some houses where she would usually visit but they failed to locate her and a report was made to the police.

Anyone with information that might assist the family can contact Mrs Marwiro on 0777005513 or Nomatter Mugari on 0776690225 or WhatsApp number 0771 490 203 or any nearest police station.