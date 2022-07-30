Police embark on drug awareness campaign

Crime Reporter

Police in Harare have mounted a crime awareness campaign against drug abuse among youths, saying they will not hesitate to arrest all drug peddlers as part of effective action to combat the scourge.

The police recently intensified their crackdown against drug peddlers and syndicates countrywide through the setting up of crack teams to lead the operation. Cutting out the suppliers, where serious jail sentences are imposed by the courts, is seen as essential to remove the temptations, while awareness campaigns can dry up demand by showing the damage drugs cause to their users.

A team of officers led by the Officer Commanding Harare Suburban District, Chief Superintendent Raudzi Tshuma, yesterday visited some parts of the city and conducted campaigns.

“This campaign bears testimony to our commitment to stopping drug and substance abuse. Our determination as ZRP Harare Suburban is to strengthen cooperation of all stakeholders towards the achievement of a society free of drug and substance abuse.

“Let me hasten to say we have various legislations on drug use control which shows the highest level of commitment in taming the vice,” said Chief Supt Tshuma.

Some of the laws to fight drug and substance abuse include the Dangerous Drugs Act and the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act.

Chief Supt Tshuma said drug abuse was a growing public health and security problem in Zimbabwe, particularly in Harare.

The increase of violent crimes, unintentional injuries, road traffic accidents, multiple medical complications, as well as psychological and mental health complications, was linked to drug and substance abuse, she said.

“Drug abuse has continued to claim the precious lives of our people, and that includes able-bodied men and women with the potential of steering national development. Of concern now, is also the initiation of children as young as nine into drug and substance abuse resulting in juvenile suicides.

“We have had reports of kids taking jolly juice, and fermenting cereals such as Cerevita corn and wheat, Movite and Cornflakes into illegal, highly intoxicating brews. As if it is not enough, boys and girls are also abusing sex enhancing medicines.”

Some common drugs abused by youths include mutoriro, cough syrups, all being done in the name of achieving the so-called “high morale”.

There is also traditional drugs such as illegal marijuana or mbanje and abuse of legal cigarettes and alcohol.

Chief Supt Tshuma said community support remained extremely important in the prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and accepting those addicted to substances.

“Be that messenger who provides factual information on the negative socio-economic effects of substance abuse to bring about the much-needed behavioural changes,” she said.

“Let me reiterate to you that as the police, we will not hesitate to arrest without fear or favour all drug peddlers in order to effectively kill the drug supply.

This is because controlling drug abuse in youths is unthinkable and utterly infeasible if the supply still subsists.

“May I also implore the community to thwart the common, but cancerous practise of corruption by both some rowdy police officers and the public. This is also the watering can of drug peddling and must be fought indiscriminately.”

All drug dealers and drug lords have been put on notice.

The crackdown on drug peddlers and syndicates started last year, with several peddlers arrested and their bases destroyed in raids focusing on Mbare, Chitungwiza, Mabvuku, Epworth, Dzivarasekwa, Glen Norah, Mufakose, South View and Highfields.