Police discourage children from developing suicidal tendencies

Victor Maphosa – Mashonaland East Bureau

A 9-year-old boy from Domboshava allegedly committed suicide following a misunderstanding with his mother after he stole a cup full of sugar.

Allegations are that on February 8, 2024, around 3 pm, the now deceased Tafadzwa Nema stole a cup full of sugar from the kitchen and was seen by her mother Yvonne Mangwendere (29) who then took a stick intending to beat him but the boy escaped and ran away to a nearby bush.

It is alleged that Mangwendere looked for her son but did not find him and she went to sleep, assuming that he had gone to his grandmother’s place in the nearby village.

However, reports are that the next day around 6 am, Mangwendere saw that the boy had not returned home and she decided to look for him.

She then found the boy hanging from a tree branch in a nearby bush with no signs of life.

Mashonaland East police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident.

“Mangwendere rushed home and informed one Mr Garikai Sileti (44) who then accompanied her back to the bush. A report was made at Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Chinamhora who attended the scene together with Criminal Investigations Department (CID) details. The body was examined and no visible injuries were noted.

“The body was conveyed to Makumbe Hospital where it was certified dead and was placed in the mortuary awaiting postmortem. Investigations are in progress.”

Inspector Chazvovachiyi appealed to parents to study character and behaviour change in their children.

“They should also learn to resolve issues with their children in a way that promotes parent-child relationships.

“We are discouraging youths from developing suicidal tendencies but accept advice.”