Police detectives appear in court over bribe

Senior Court Reporter

TWO police detectives stationed in the drug section appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on allegations of demanding a US$70 bribe from suspects they had arrested for dealing in dangerous drugs for them to testify in their favour.

Detective constables Shinnon Mihlolo and Simbarashe Matoma were not asked to plead to criminal abuse of duty as public officers when they appeared before magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko.

Mihlolo and Matoma were remanded to out of custody to November 30 for trial.

The State led by Mr Zabadiah Bofu alleges that sometime in March, the two detectives arrested Titus Sangila and Simbarashe Chaendera for unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

Sangila and Chaendera appeared at Harare Magistrates Court.

On September 14, Chaendera approached the Police General Headquarters Internal offices complaining that the two detectives had demanded US$1 000 from him so that they could testify in his favour in court.

A trap was set and Chaendera took with him US$70 on court date.

Mihlolo and Matoma were arrested moments before the court session after receiving the trap money.