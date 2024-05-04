Police deploy heavily for back to school

In a statement yesterday, TSCZ managing director Mr Munesu Munodawafa said: “As we approach the opening of second term of our school calendar, TSCZ once again appeals to all those, who have the onerous task of transporting our future leaders back to school, to do so cognisant of every road safety rule and the need to avoid road carnage and save lives.

Freeman Razemba-Senior Reporter

Law enforcement agencies say they will heavily deploy on the roads to ensure the safety of school children who start travelling back to their schools for the second term which begins next Tuesday.

Boarders are expected to start travelling from tomorrow.

Police, in conjunction with various stakeholders including the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), will be manning roadblocks and conducting awareness campaigns along the major roads.

Public service vehicles and motorists have since been urged to avoid overloading, speeding and disobeying traffic rules and regulations.

In a statement yesterday, TSCZ managing director Mr Munesu Munodawafa said: “As we approach the opening of second term of our school calendar, TSCZ once again appeals to all those, who have the onerous task of transporting our future leaders back to school, to do so cognisant of every road safety rule and the need to avoid road carnage and save lives.

“Many times, innocent lives have been lost (during) this period. Children represent hope, as such, all measures must be taken to preserve those precious lives.”

Mr Munodawafa called on school heads, School Development Associations (SDAs), bus operators, and learners themselves, for unity of purpose in the fight against road carnage ahead of the second term schools opening.

“In this regard, we appeal to school heads to ensure that buses used by the students, whether hired or otherwise, must be in a mechanically sound state. Buses must be inspected and reports of fitness availed.

“Further, we urge schools to arrange adequate transport and avoid overloading.

“Another basic rule to be observed in this regard is that people and luggage must be separated as luggage may harm passengers in the event of sharp braking or related manoeuvres.

“Hence, we urge school authorities to use buses specifically configured or that have a trailer,” said Mr Munodawafa.

Travel arrangements should be made to ensure that learners do not travel during the night, but during the day, when visibility would be great.

To complement the safety measures, there are calls to ensure drivers are in good health, sober and not overworked.

Added Mr Munodawafa: “In addition, they must be shown proof of driving certification, including the Defensive Driving Certificate.

“I hope this time around, we will all adhere to good road safety procedures so that we have an accident free back to school period.

“Road safety is my responsibility and yours too. Let us all play our part and together we will save lives,” said Mr Munodawafa.

On his part, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said motorists should be cautious on the roads and observe all road rules and regulations to safeguard human lives.

He said police will not hesitate to arrest anyone found on the wrong side of the law. Recently, 16 church members died along the Harare-Masvingo highway when a haulage truck was involved in a head on collision with a Mercedes Benz Sprinter.