Police deploy crack teams for festive season

Crime Reporter

Police crack and traffic teams have been deployed countrywide to deal with any criminal activities and traffic offenders during this festive season.

In his 2021 festive season statement yesterday, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga urged the public to be security-conscious and conduct all social and business activities in a peaceful manner.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police will therefore, deploy police officers to conduct patrols, stop and searches, blitz, roadblocks and check points in residential, industrial and places frequented by the public.

“The police implore the public to celebrate the holidays taking into consideration the Covid-19 health and safety measures put in place by the Government to curb the spread of the pandemic.

“I have directed officers commanding provinces to ensure that those found violating Covid-19 safety measures, including the curfew order which is valid from 2100 hours to 0600 hours the following day, are dealt with by the police without fear or favour,” he said.

He advised the public to limit travelling in view of the Covid-19 safety measures pronounced by the Government.

“The ZRP’s crack teams will be on full alert to deal with any form of crime, especially armed robbery, murder, rape, domestic violence, drug abuse, unlawful entry and stock theft.

“In the same vein, I plead with individuals and business entities not to keep large sums of money at home or business premises in order to curb robbery cases. The Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Press, Public and International Relations department will be conducting crime and traffic awareness campaigns to conscientise the public on the need to take preventative measures during the holidays,” Comm-Gen Matanga said.

He added, “My office will take action against any member of police service who engages in any form of corruption. This also applies to members of the public who offer bribes to police details so that they can be allowed to go scot-free after committing crime.”

He reminded citizens to exercise collective responsibility and good conduct to curb crime and road accidents during this period.

In the first 10 months of this year, 1 475 people were killed while 6 614 were injured in 35 727 road traffic accidents, despite two Level Four lockdowns and a curfew every night, both sharply limiting driving.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona on Monday told a media conference in Harare that an average of five people die on the roads each day, translating to plus or minus 2 000 deaths annually.

He urged motorists to avoid speeding, overloading, disregarding road signs, multi-tasking such as drinking or chatting on the cellphone while driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving defective vehicles, driving vehicles fitted with illegal additional headlights, road rage and violating road regulations, among other causes of accidents.

The minister said from December 6, the ministry has already deployed multi-stakeholder teams from the police, VID and Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe officials for a full-fledged awareness campaign on road safety.