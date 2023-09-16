Police deny investigating President Mnangagwa

The Zimbabwe Republic Police said on Friday it has launched investigations into a fake press statement in its name, purporting that it is keen to interview President Emmerson Mnagagwa over an unknown crime.

In a statement, national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police are not conducting any investigation on President Mnangagwa.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses as fake and false a purported press statement issued by a criminal alleging that the Police seeks to interview His Excellency, The President of The Republic of Zimbabwe, Head of State and Government and Commander in Chief of The Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

The fake statement is dated 14th September 2023. The Police dismiss this fake or false statement with the contempt it deserves.

“For the record, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is not conducting any investigations concerning His Excellency, President Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa,” he said.

Ass Comm Nyathi said the law will take its course on criminal elements and political activists who want to malign the office of President Mnangagwa and the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

“Inquiries have revealed that the fake press statement was photoshopped, edited and endorsed with fake details. The Zimbabwe Republic Police is now conducting investigations with a view of arresting this criminal syndicate which issued the false and fake press statement in the name of the Zimbabwe Republic Police,” he said.

Social media has taken Zimbabwe by storm lately, influenced mostly by some opposition elements who are spreading fake news and photoshopped images as they seek to cause alarm and dispodency among citizens following the defeat of the Citizens Colation for Change in the recent harmonised elections.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa disputed the results of the Presidential election alleging riggig, but has not produced proof nor approached the courts for redress.

The opposition party has however not disputed results of the Parliamentary and local authority electuions with its members who won having since taken oaths of office and assued their duties.

Meanwhile, the police reports that a total of 7 075 people were arrested during the on-going operation “Tame the Traffic Jungle while 3 308 vehicles have been impounded for moving on the country’s roads with defects, and 223 for moving on the roads without registration plates.

“The ZRP reiterates that this operation is not focusing on Harare only but in all the country’s provinces,” it said. — New Ziana