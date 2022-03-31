Police declare war on robbers

Crime Reporter

Police have declared war on armed robbers following an increase in violent crimes countrywide and have since deployed CID crack teams countrywide to track down and arrest all criminals involved in such activities.

This comes after armed robbers have, in the past few months, attacked and robbed several people and business premises countrywide.

Some of the victims were killed while others were injured during the attacks.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they will account for all criminals so that the law will take its course.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has made it clear that those who commit crimes will be arrested. Police crack teams are on full alert and will deal decisively with criminal elements.

“Meanwhile, police are working around the clock to account for all notorious robbers who are maiming, killing and taking away people’s property through violent crimes,” he said.

One armed robber was shot dead and another left injured by police as they attempted to escape at a security checkpoint on Tuesday morning.

The two suspects are part of a six-man gang that robbed a Chiredzi businessman and his wife of US$1000, R8000, an assortment of cellphones, a Toyota Prado and a Nissan Caravan on Monday evening.

The shooting incident occurred at a roadblock 5km before Beitbridge town along the Masvingo road. The suspects were believed to be operating between Beitbridge and Musina.