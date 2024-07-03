Police concerned over Mashonaland West murder cases

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

Police in Mashonaland West province have expressed concern over the high number of murder cases in the province.

This comes after three people were stabbed to death in separate incidents over three days.

At least two suspects have been arrested over the murders committed in Chinhoyi, Karoi and Kadoma.

In the Chinhoyi incident, police arrested Bornfree Mugondi (30) of Mpata Section on allegations of stabbing Elijah Chirambiwa to death.

The incident occurred on June 27 at Chiwara Bottle Store when the late Chirambiwa had an altercation with Mugondi and four other suspects who are still at large.

It is alleged that one of the suspects stabbed Chirambiwa several times, leading to his death. They fled the scene after realising that Chirambiwa was dead.

Investigations have so far led to the arrest of Mugondi, while his four accomplices are still at large.

In another incident, Marshal Mhosva of Kadoma was stabbed to death with a knife following an altercation with a man only known as Giant at Jiggies Shops.

Giant fled the scene.

In another case, Malvin Makore of Village 4C in Kasimure, Karoi, was stabbed to death at Lenzo Shopping Centre after he was found drinking beer with John Nyoni’s wife on June 29.

Nyoni fled the scene after committing the crime.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the incidents.

“The police are concerned with murder cases being committed throughout the province over petty issues,” said Inspector Kohwera.

“People must respect the sanctity of life. Where misunderstandings arose, people must resolve the disputes amicably, rather than resorting to violence.”

Police have appealed to anyone with information that could assist investigations to contact their nearest police station.