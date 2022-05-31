Police clear air on missing woman

Herald Reporter

A WOMAN from Chitungwiza who went missing last week was last seen in the company of her estranged ex-boyfriend who had an altercation with her before her disappearance, police said yesterday.

In a detailed statement responding to unfounded claims on social media, the police, through their spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, revealed the sequence of events leading to the disappearance of Ms Moreblessing Ali at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre, on the outskirts of Chitungwiza on May 24.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the police are working flat out to find the missing person whose disappearance has nothing to do with political activism as has been claimed on social media.

“Police have taken note of various allegations and insinuations around the disappearance of Moreblessing Ali on 24 May 2022 at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre, Nyatsime in Beatrice. Initial police investigations have revealed that on 24 May 2022, at 2030 hours, Moreblessing Ali and her friend Kirina Mayironi went to drink beer at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre.

“Moreblessing Ali was also in the company of her dog. At around 2100 hours, the two women were approached by Moreblessing Ali’s former boyfriend Pius Jamba who openly told Moreblessing Ali that her dog was irritating him. Moreblessing Ali ignored Pius Jamba who went on to pull a pair of catapults from his trousers’ pocket and tried to strike the dog but missed and struck Kirina Mayironi,” read the statement in part.

After being attacked by Jamba, Mayironi sought refuge inside a nightclub.

“Pius Jamba then had a scuffle with Moreblessing Ali and dragged her into the darkness. The two disappeared. All this was clearly observed by Kirina Mayironi who later went home in the company of Washington Mutsviri.

“On 25 May 2022, Kirina Mayironi made a report of assault against Pius Jamba and another concerning the disappearance of Moreblessing Ali and her ex-boyfriend Pius Jamba,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

And contrary to unfounded assertions that Jamba is a Zanu PF activist, investigations by the police have revealed that he is not.

“Police investigations have also established that Pius Jamba is not a member of any political party as alleged by some social media activists and politicians. Currently there is no evidence to show that Simba Chisango (a Zanu PF activist) is also linked to the disappearance of Moreblessing Ali or the scuffle which occurred at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre”.

According to police inquiries, a jilted Pius Jamba was accusing Moreblessing Ali of dumping him after he had spent a lot of money on her during their love affair.

As investigations into the matter continue, police called for restraint and responsible leadership.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public and political activists to allow the current investigations to proceed smoothly without trying to take advantage of the differences between Moreblessing Ali and Pius Jamba to settle political scores or gain mileage. The Police is working flat out to locate Moreblessing Ali and Pius Jamba”, said Asst Comm Nyathi.