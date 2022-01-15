Police chief tells court evidence was twisted

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

SUSPENDED police Commissioner Erasmus Makodza on Thursday alleged that the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) investigating officer responsible for finding out if he concealed a transaction from his superiors involving allocation of police land to his former lover, twisted evidence during his investigations in a bid to persecute him.

Makodza, who is being represented by Mr Tapiwa Makanza and Mr Oliver Marwa, made the allegations when he took to the witness stand to testify during his defence.

He alleged that ZAAC’s Eric Chacha deliberately left out evidence that exonerated him from the alleged offence and doctored witness statements.

Makodza noted two State witnesses distanced themselves from their recorded warned and cautioned statements when they testified in court.

Among other allegations, Comm Makodza said the investigating officer recorded witness statements on his own without colleagues and witnesses that denied their statements in court.

He did not record statements from Maonei Chapfudza nor did he record statements from police officers who made background checks on her.

Makodza told the court that the Mashonaland East provincial projects committee told Chacha that they had involved the national office but he did not follow that up or interview the director of legal services at police headquarters.

He insisted that he was not involved in the transaction that saw his former lover being afforded land on a police farm in Mashonaland East province.

He said the allegations against him were unfounded as he did not participate in making a decision to allocate his ex-lover the piece of land but he had disclosed his personal relationship with Chapfudza to the provincial intelligence officer.

Makodza told the court that he never benefited from the projects undertaken by Chapfudza at the farm.

The matter continues on January 18.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere presided while Mrs Tendai Shonhai appeared for the State.