Police bust 17-member mineral smuggling ring, recover 3 700 tonnes lithium ore

Runesu Gwidi Masvingo Bureau

POLICE in Masvingo have bust a mineral smuggling syndicate, arrested 17 suspects and recovered at least 3 700 tonnes of lithium ore looted from Bikita Minerals and other surrounding places.

The ore was ready for onward smuggling into Mozambique and South Africa.

A crack team led by ZRP Operations Assistant Commissioner Florence Marume nabbed the suspects following a tip-off from some residents two days ago.

Meanwhile, Officer Commanding Masvingo Commisioner David Mahoya, accompanied by police details and journalists, today toured three secret warehouses in the industrial area where several haulage trucks laden with the lithium ore are parked.

Speaking to journalists, Comm Mahoya noted with great concern the increase in cases of looting, smuggling and called security personnel to intensify blitz into the scam.

Participants during the tour of the discovered contraband observed that the warehouses have cleaning and grinding machinery, as well as ancillary staff.

The heaps of looted ore at the secret warehouses have dates and grades marked with paint.

The secret warehouses are currently guarded by armed police detail.