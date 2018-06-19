Police ban dangerous weapons

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Police in Beitbridge have banned the carrying of dangerous weapons as preparations for the country’s harmonised elections set for July 30, gather momentum.

In a notice yesterday, Officer Commanding Beitbridge police Chief Superintendent Francis Phiri said the embargo was with effect from June 7 to September 7.

He said the prohibition of possessing offensive weapons was in line with section 14 (1) of the Public Order and Security Act (POSA) chapter 11:17.

“No person shall carry or display in a public place thoroughfare, whether openly or by concealment, the following weapons; catapults, machetes, axes, swords, knives, knobkerries, daggers or any traditional weapon.

“Any person found in possession of such weapons shall be guilty of an offence,” he said.

He said no incidents of politically motivated violence had been reported around Beitbridge since the proclamation of the elections date by President Mnangagwa.

Chief Supt Phiri said police have agreed with representatives of all political parties in the district on the importance of maintaining peace before, during and after elections.

He said they had already deployed officers to maintain peace.

“Let all work together as Zimbabweans in maintaining a peaceful environment during this year’s elections. At the same time we want to advise political leaders to desist from saying or issuing statements that prompt public disorder.

“We are a border town, which the first port of call for both visitors and local citizens. As such the police will not hesitate to deal with perpetrators of politically-motivated violence,” he said.

The police ban on carrying of dangerous weapons comes a few weeks after Government established special courts to deal with cases of political violence.

In addition, Chief Justice Luke Malaba has designated 57 magistrates to handle all cases of politically-motivated violence across the country’s 10 provinces.