Police assures the nation of peace and security

Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has assured the nation that it will continue maintaining law and order countrywide and will not hesitate to arrest anyone found on the wrong side of the law.

This comes after the police has continued conducting patrols and mounting roadblocks to ensure that peace and sanity prevail.

In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they wanted to ensure that law and order is maintained as people go about their day-to-day businesses.

“Police will continue maintaining law and order, not only in Harare but countrywide. We would want to assure that safety is given priority as people also go about their day-to-day businesses and activities,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi also said they wanted to ensure that no one also interferes with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) officials as they conduct their work and also announce results.

“We would also want to ensure that safety is also given priority to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission so that no one interferes with the electoral process up to its conclusion.

“We will not allow any gatherings at polling stations, district command centres, provincial command centres and the national command centre,” he said.

On Thursday, Asst Comm Nyathi applauded the public for being peaceful during this period.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public to continue being peaceful as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission finalises the voting and ballot counting process.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police commends Zimbabweans for the exemplary conduct and peaceful environment that characterised the pre-election and the election period. This should continue during the post-election period. Police will continue to maintain law and order in the country through patrols, blitz and general traffic enforcement,” he said.