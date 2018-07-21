Police assure nation of peaceful election environment

Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has assured the nation of a secure environment conducive for peaceful elections, and said peace was prevailing countrywide ahead of the July 30 harmonised elections.

In a statement, chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba applauded members of the public for remaining calm during the campaigns.

“The current political situation in the country as viewed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police is calm, peaceful and secure,” she said.

“The ZRP would like to thank all Zimbabweans who have remained calm and campaigned peacefully during this period.”

Snr Asst Comm Charamba urged participants to respect divergent and opposing views and allow others to campaign freely.

“With only 10 days left before we go for the harmonised elections, the ZRP is making passionate plea to all members of the public to continue to observe peace as we approach the election date,” she said.

“We urge all participants to respect divergent and opposing views and allow others to campaign freely.”

Snr Asst Comm Charamba appealed to all political party leaders to urge their supporters to be peaceful and maintain law and order countrywide.

“Political parties should refrain from conduct that impinges on the peaceful and secure environment currently prevailing in the country,” she said.

“The ZRP remains committed to provide and ensure a secure environment conducive for peaceful elections.”

On Thursday, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga urged members of the force to possess the “correct doses of knowledge and experience” in order to professionally discharge their mandate during the forthcoming harmonised elections.

He said he had no doubt that the training undertaken and the pocket-sized handbooks which had been given to all officers would equip them for professional, impartial and fair service before, during and after the elections.

Comm-Gen Matanga said the country was yearning for nothing short of a credible, free, peaceful and fair election.

Police also recently said they will deal with all cases of politically-motivated violence regardless of the perpetrators’ political affiliation.

Speaking at an event organised by the Zimbabwe Peace Project titled “Dialogue with Political Parties – Making blocks for Peace Work: Zimbabwe Elections 2018”, police commander for this year’s harmonised elections Senior Assistant Commissioner Erasmus Makodza said no one was immune to prosecution.