Police assure nation of peace

Police have assured the nation that the security situation in the country is peaceful and conducive for all socio-economic activities to take effect.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said there were aware of efforts by certain individuals and groups to engage in nefarious social and economic sabotage through unsanctioned gatherings and sending alarming messages to the public through social media and some activists.

He said police had a constitutional obligation to maintain law and order in the country and ensure that the Second Republic’s developmental projects under the National Development Strategy 1 would take place in a conducive environment.

“As the nation celebrates and embraces the New Year, the Zimbabwe Republic Police assures Zimbabweans that the security situation in the country is peaceful and conducive for all socio-economic activities to take effect.

“However, we are aware of efforts by certain individuals and groups to engage in nefarious social and economic destabilising activities.

“Therefore, any criminal inclination by individuals or groups will be decisively dealt with by the police,” he said adding that they were ready to deal with any malcontent and unruly elements bent on causing chaos, disorder and despondency among Zimbabweans in the year 2024.

