Police asked to stop fake Kadoma Agriculture Show

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE National Association of Show Societies of Zimbabwe (NAASSZ) has dismissed the second Kadoma Agriculture Show slated for this coming weekend as a fraudulent event designed to swindle public and stakeholders’ money.

In a letter addressed to the police officer commanding Kadoma District Chief Superintendent Gamuchirai Makota today by NAASSZ chairman, Mr Godfrey Mavankeni, appealed to the police for assistance in barring the show from running starting this Thursday to Saturday and is being organised by Mr Patson Madera.

Madera leads another faction of the Kadoma Agriculture Show Society whose legality still hangs in the balance after the Kadoma Magistrate Court in May, stamped his expulsion from office on the basis of incompetence and fraud.

He was expelled last year by his executive members that he led on a number of allegations.

Mr Mavankeni: “We as the National Association of Show Societies of Zimbabwe do not recognise that grouping. Kadoma Show was held in August with the blessing of NAASSZ, stakeholders and farmers.

“We advise that what is about to happen is a fraud, may you kindly assist before the public is fleeced their money through this unscrupulous act.”

The overly subscribed August show, approved by NAASSZ, was organised by the Chrispen Dirao-led faction.

Dirao was Madera’s vice chairman.

Some of the farmers that exhibited in August, outshined at the Harare Agriculture Show where they scooped various prizes.

Both groupings are fighting a legal battle in the courts.